DOVER - Frances A. (Menegoni) Benway, 84, of Dover, passed away peacefully comforted by her faith Friday, October 30, 2020 after a period of declining health. Fran was born in West Stockbridge, December 16, 1935, one of eight children of Attilio and Ida (Libardi) Menegoni.



She married Charles H. Benway in 1956 and they left the Berkshires for Germany to start their family and their Air Force journey; it then took them to Mississippi, back to western Massachusetts, and eventually to New Hampshire where they settled. At each stop along the way her family grew as her outgoing, caring, and feisty personality nurtured new families in the form of lifelong friends including their Air Force, Homestead Lane, and Wadleigh House families. She was a dedicated mother, working full time while raising five children with Charles often away for extended periods on Air Force duty. She was consistently recognized for her exceptional performance and dedication including as an 8th Air Force employee of the year. Always ready to take up song and dance, Fran would light up a room.



Fran is survived by her beloved children, Michael Benway, his wife Sharon, of Rochester, and their children, Christopher and Rebecca; Theresa Young, of Lee, and her sons Brennan, and Ian and his wife Sarah and their son Porter; Charlie Benway, his wife Karen, of Westford, Mass., and their children Elizabeth, Andrew, and Matthew; and Kathleen (Katie) Benway, of Kittery, Maine. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy (Menegoni) Pieropan, of Sunderland, Mass., and her stepchildren including Judy (Silsby) Wilbur and her husband Bruce, of Portsmouth, who her family thanks for their kindness. Fran is predeceased by her husband and father of her children, Charles, her daughter Patricia Odum, and her second husband Joseph Silsby.



SERVICES: Please join us celebrating Fran's life with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and services at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at the Calvary Cemetery, 990 Middle Rd., Portsmouth, N.H. In honor of her vivacious personality all are welcome to wear a colorful item. Considering increasing COVID-19 numbers please practice social distancing and wearing of face masks. Services are provided by Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.



In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store