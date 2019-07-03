Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Frances Lampert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Israel
200 State Street
Portsmouth, NH
View Map

Frances Lampert


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Lampert Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Frances Lampert, 94, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, widow of Harold Lampert, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1924 in Beverly, Massachusetts, to Abraham and Anne (Cutler) Baisuck.

Fran was a graduate of the Jeremiah Burke High School for Girls, Dorchester, Mass., class of 1942.

Fran, an amazing mother and grandmother and friend to all, who kept us on our toes and filled us full of laughter; we will always remember how blessed her long and beautiful 94 years were and we will be forever grateful for the time we got to share with her, and her love for life.

Fran was the bookkeeper of the family business, the former Exeter Auto Parts, which is now Al's Automotive Center.

She was a member of Temple Israel in Portsmouth where she was involved with Hadassah and the Sisterhood of the Temple.

Survivors include her four children, Allen L. Lampert of East Kingston, Barry R. Lampert of Ore., Joyce M. LaRose of Vancouver BC and Irene Rene Kelly of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at 1.p.m., Friday, July 5, at Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster at Rye Activity Program in Memory of Fran and her love for life, Webster at 795 Washington Rd., Rye N.H. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now