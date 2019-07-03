PORTSMOUTH - Frances Lampert, 94, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, widow of Harold Lampert, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1924 in Beverly, Massachusetts, to Abraham and Anne (Cutler) Baisuck.



Fran was a graduate of the Jeremiah Burke High School for Girls, Dorchester, Mass., class of 1942.



Fran, an amazing mother and grandmother and friend to all, who kept us on our toes and filled us full of laughter; we will always remember how blessed her long and beautiful 94 years were and we will be forever grateful for the time we got to share with her, and her love for life.



Fran was the bookkeeper of the family business, the former Exeter Auto Parts, which is now Al's Automotive Center.



She was a member of Temple Israel in Portsmouth where she was involved with Hadassah and the Sisterhood of the Temple.



Survivors include her four children, Allen L. Lampert of East Kingston, Barry R. Lampert of Ore., Joyce M. LaRose of Vancouver BC and Irene Rene Kelly of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at 1.p.m., Friday, July 5, at Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Portsmouth.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster at Rye Activity Program in Memory of Fran and her love for life, Webster at 795 Washington Rd., Rye N.H. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.