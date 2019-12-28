Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
Frances Wentworth
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH
View Map

Frances M. Wentworth

Frances M. Wentworth Obituary
BARRINGTON - Frances Margaret Wentworth, 76, of Barrington, N.H. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 23rd, 1943 in Manchester, Conn. She was the daughter of Bruno and Mary (Bruce) Kucharski. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1961.

After 26 years, she retired from the Rockingham Superior Court. Frances was known for her love of family, bingo, and the occasional glass of pinot noir. Frances was often referred to as the life of the party with her contagious smile and spirit. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Karen Kucharski of Hampton, N.H.; her three children, Scott Wentworth of Barrington, N.H., Steven Wentworth and his wife Connie of Chesapeake, Va. and Amy Wentworth and her husband John LaChapelle of Epping, N.H. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Katie Bolton, Sarah Demetracopolus and her husband Jimmy, Tyler Bolton, Emma LaChapelle, Kelsey Bosley and her husband Korey, Jacob Wentworth and Emily Wentworth.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for Frances on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road Rochester, NH 03867. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care from the employees of Cornerstone VNA (Hospice).
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
