EXETER, N.H. - Frances "Frannie" Robina Blancato, 93, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Exeter, N.H. after a period of declining health.
She was born Nov. 24, 1925 in Exeter, N.H., daughter of the late Leon P. French and Elsie (Ayers) Strout.
Frannie was the widow of Benjamin W. Blancato and she was a lifelong resident of Exeter, N.H. Together, they were both very active in veteran and other organizations. Frannie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post# 32 in Exeter. She served as State Commander for for two years and was active with her husband in Squamscott Chapter# 13, Exeter. Frannie was a longtime member of the Kensington Grange in Kensington. She was a Communicant of St. Michael Church in Exeter, where she was a member of Catholic Women's Club. Frannie was a volunteer at the Tilton Soldiers Home and at the VA Hospital in Manchester. She frequently went to Pease AFB to "meet and greet" the soldiers coming home.
Frannie worked as a waitress at Tulas Restaurant and was an owner/operator of Halprins Cleaners.
Frannie was a devoted wife, mother to her five children and grandmother to several generations of grandchildren who she all adored. She loved spending time with her family, especially the little ones who she enjoyed making crafts with. She was a very kind and loving person who enjoyed talking with others. She will be greatly missed.
Also, she and Ben enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her husband, Frannie was predeceased by her son, Vincent Blancato, daughter-in-law, Colleen Blancato, sisters, Elaine (Strout) Asselin, Marjorie (French) Randall, brothers, Raymond Strout and Arthur French.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, son, Frank and Kathleen Blancato, son, Michael Blancato, son, Peter and Robin Blancato, daughter, Elsie and Malcolm Stevens, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, a brother, Robert Strout and his wife, Barbara, sister-in-law, Lucille French and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Exeter Cemetery, Exeter, N.H. Flowers are acceptable.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019