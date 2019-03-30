|
PORTSMOUTH - Frances Rebecca (Purvis) Allen passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born April 6, 1930 in Worcester, Mass., to Dorothy Rebecca (Way) Purvis and Rev. Levi Richard Purvis.
She was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, Conn. She married Lewis Ray Allen on May 31, 1957, becoming a new wife of a Navy Seaman.
In 1961, a new assignment to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, brought the family to Portsmouth, N.H., where Frances began a nursing career at the Portsmouth Hospital. Upon retirement, she found her love for travel and enjoyed many trips abroad and throughout the United States. This was expanded even more, once Lewis retired, and they were able to enjoy more traveling together. Many of these trips were with Rye 55.
In retirement, she volunteered hundreds of hours to the Portsmouth Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and the Salvation Army. She also did local work with AARP members. She was a charter member of Kwanza and enjoyed many fulfilling years, as they worked to award scholarships to African American students pursuing higher education. One of her long-lasting pleasures was being a 'Red Hatter' where she joyfully connected with old and new women friends for the express purpose of having fun.
Her lifetime joy was surely reading! Trips from the library were always with a full shopping bag of books. As a voracious reader, she was a huge advocate for reading, and especially shared her love for it, with all her grandchildren. She enjoyed caring for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially in their formative, early years. Her caring nature found her taking responsibility as the 'Designated Driver', as she took many a friend to doctors and other appointments, after they no longer could drive themselves. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Russell Allen of Boston, Mass., Cheryle Allen Lawrence and Charles Lawrence of Stratham and San Diego, Calif., Deborah Allen Mumford of Tucson, Ariz., Karen Allen DeGraffe of Portsmouth, and Herb DeGraffe Jr., of New York City. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Purvis of Norwalk, Conn., 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Hopkins Brewer, of Boston, Mass., who died in 2000; her husband Lewis Ray Allen, of Portsmouth, N.H., who died in 2001 and one daughter Leslie Allen Henderson, of Dallas, Texas, who died in 2015. She was also predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Rebecca Way Purvis Harris and Rev. Levi Richard Purvis.
In her last months, Frances received exceptional care and comfort from her family and the staff at Baker-Katz Nursing Home, Haverhill, Mass. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Avita Assisted Living Community of Newburyport, Mass., where Frances joyfully made her home, and where she was well respected, treated with love and compassion during her four years there.
SERVICES: A private family service will be held at The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen where she will be interned with her husband, Lewis Ray Allen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/loveleslie. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019