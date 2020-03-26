|
|
EXETER - Francis C. Wilson, Sr., 98, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Frank was born in Northumberland, N.H., on July 3, 1921 to Edward A. and Bernice Downing Wilson.
Francis graduated from Groveton High School in 1941 where he served as Class President, captain of the football and basketball teams along with being active in school activities. After graduation Frank enlisted in the United States Navy along with his three brothers. He served as one of the crew members on a minesweeper vessel in the Pacific Theater and was involved in numerous crucial naval offenses during World War II. Following the end of the war he attended Keene State College earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education, then obtained his Master's of Education from the University of New Hampshire.
Mr. Wilson served as Headmaster at Pittsburg Elementary and High School from 1950-1955. He was Principal of Lebanon High School from 1955-1962. In 1962 the family moved to Exeter where he served as School Superintendent at SAU #14 for 20 years, retiring in 1983. Advocating for the underdog during his educational career was his passion and a role he took to heart. He wanted to leave the world a better place.
Frank was an avid sportsman, particularly fly fishing. His expertise was Atlantic Salmon fishing. Those who knew him knew he was the happiest with a fishing pole in his hand. Wanting to share his love of the outdoors he became a New Hampshire Hunting and Fishing Guide while in college. He enjoyed fishing in northern NH, Quebec, Canada, and in the Florida Keys. His strength, sense of humor, adventurous spirit, and love for his family will be missed.
Frank is survived by his sons, Frank, Jr. and wife Debbie of North Sandwich, N.H., Jack and wife Rae of Las Cruces, N.M.; five grandchildren, Cristine Topping, Brittany Sobey, Andrew Wilson, Karoline Wilson, and Amy Wilson; five great-grandchildren, Myles Topping, Max Topping, Adrian Sobey, Maddox Wilson and Sydni Wilson. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Sophie Byk Wilson, daughter Nancy Cushman, and grandson Christopher Wilson.
SERVICES: A private family interment of ashes will be held this summer in North Sandwich, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA or Rockingham VNA and Hospice. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020