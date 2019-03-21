|
|
HAMPTON - Francis E. "Frank" Payson, 77, of Hampton, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Lawrence, Mass., on February 26, 1942 the son of the late Frank and Irene (Dion) Payson.
Raised in Lawrence and Methuen, Mass., he graduated from Central Catholic High School and later the former Lowell Technological Institute with a Degree in Engineering.
Frank proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-1969. He returned to work at Western Electric where he had a successful 39 year career as an engineer for what later became Lucent Technologies, retiring in 2000 as a supervisor.
Frank was member of multiple organizations, some of which included the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Veterans. He loved fishing on his Boston Whaler, golfing, walking along the beach and socializing. He will forever be remembered for his sarcasm, quick wit and sense of humor by all who knew him.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife and loving companion of 28 years Rosann (Fram) Manock Payson of Hampton; daughters, Karen Hannan of Lowell, Mass., Cynthia Desjardins of Haverhill, Mass., Michelle DesRoches of Lowell, Jackie Boggiatti of Atkinson and Karrie Delgavio of Danville; several grandchildren and his good friend Gary Smith of Hampton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Wagner.
SERVICES: At Frank's request there will be no services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran's . Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Frank's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019