ELIOT, Maine - Francis Gerald Ricci "BAMPA", of Eliot, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 and was born on April 7, 1927 in Portland, Maine.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, December 5, from 4-7 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Mass is to be held on Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Raphael's Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Kittery, Maine. Immediately following the service the family invites guest to attend a luncheon at 12:30 p.m., at Tuscan Kitchen located at 581 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, N.H. (near Bowl-O-Rama). Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine. For full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
