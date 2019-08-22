|
|
HAMPTON FALLS - Francis J. "Frank" Ferreira, Jr., 80, of Hampton Falls, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home after a period of failing health.
He shared 59 years with his wife Anne M. (Archambault) Ferreira.
In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters, Cathrina Skov and her husband Valdemar of Waldoboro, Maine, Gretchen Ferreira of Thomaston, Maine; his brother Daniel Ferreira of Newburyport, Mass.; two sisters, Mary-Louise Piper of Beverly, Mass., Catherine Snow of N.C.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son Jonathan Ferreira in 1982.
SERVICES: Family and friends may gather from1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Hampton Falls Town Hall, 1 Drinkwater Rd., Hampton Falls. A private graveside service was held in Brookside Cemetery, Hampton Falls. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Frank's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019