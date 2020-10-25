1/2
Francis "Whitey" White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Francis "Whitey" White, 88, of Portsmouth, died in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Born in Rochester, Mass., on Sept. 8, 1932. He is survived by daughter Jenny and husband Zenaido, Phoenix; daughter Pam and husband Mark, Dover; daughter Sandi, Phoenix; son Steve, Berwick; son Bill and wife Tara, Rancho Palos Verdes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Arline.

Whitey served in the Navy on the USS Wright.

They raised their children in Lynn and Peabody. Often he would bravely take all five kids fishing followed by crawfish catching.

They moved to Portsmouth. His family have fond memories of him coming home from a long hard day at work and running out to play football with the grandkids well into his 60s.

He was a staunch Patriots fan and could be found cheering them on while munching sardines on saltines.

He was known for his great sense of humor, intelligence and tenacity. He will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved