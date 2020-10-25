PORTSMOUTH - Francis "Whitey" White, 88, of Portsmouth, died in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.



Born in Rochester, Mass., on Sept. 8, 1932. He is survived by daughter Jenny and husband Zenaido, Phoenix; daughter Pam and husband Mark, Dover; daughter Sandi, Phoenix; son Steve, Berwick; son Bill and wife Tara, Rancho Palos Verdes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Arline.



Whitey served in the Navy on the USS Wright.



They raised their children in Lynn and Peabody. Often he would bravely take all five kids fishing followed by crawfish catching.



They moved to Portsmouth. His family have fond memories of him coming home from a long hard day at work and running out to play football with the grandkids well into his 60s.



He was a staunch Patriots fan and could be found cheering them on while munching sardines on saltines.



He was known for his great sense of humor, intelligence and tenacity. He will be greatly missed.







