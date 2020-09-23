1/2
Frank Bruce Leary
PORTSMOUTH - Frank Bruce Leary passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on September 13, 1933 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Frank and Gladys (Bowden) Leary.

Frank graduated from Rochester Spaulding High School where he loved and played football. Frank served in the Army, achieving the rank of Private First Class and fought on the front lines during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged June 1953. He later worked in plant operations at the Portsmouth Schiller Station for over 30 years.

His passions were traveling, walking, advocating for disability rights and learning more about local history. He was the sole caretaker for his son, Brenden P. Leary for over three decades. He was a gregarious, funny and kind gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his brother, Morton Leary and his son, Brenden P Leary. He is survived by his son Brian B. Leary; daughter, Bethany Leary; daughter in-law, Diana (Vasquez) Leary and his four grandchildren, Joshua Leary; Julia Leary; Brisla Kalar and Adalyn Markley.

SERVICES: A private burial service will take place in Boscocan at a later date.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
