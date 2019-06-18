|
EXETER - Frank "Junior" Dagostino Jr., 88, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home in Exeter, N.H., after a period of failing health. He was born October 26, 1930 in Dover, N.H., son of the late, Frank and Maria (Iannarelli) Dagostino.
Frank lived the majority of his life in Exeter and he was a graduate of Exeter High School. Frank worked for both the Dagostino Family Rose Farm in Exeter and for Rockingham Park in Salem for many years. Frank married Betty Jane MacDougall and they lovingly enjoyed 68 years of marriage together.
In his younger years, Betty and Frank enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights at the Rockingham Ballroom. His favorite dance was the jitter bug. Frank's favorite musician was Tony Bennett. As an avid sports enthusiast, his favorite professional teams were the New York Football Giant, Boston Bruins and New York Yankees. Frank was the former President of the Junior Baseball League in Exeter which went hand in hand with his love and devotion to children.
Frank and Betty also spent 22 years, wintering and other various times at their property on Hutchinson Island in Florida. Frank loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He also enjoyed visiting the ocean and walking on the beach, eating any type of pasta dish and his White Mazda Miata that had a special place in his heart.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Jane Dagostino on January 29, 2018 and all his siblings, Mike, Tony, Benny, Evelyn, Lena, Louise and Patsy.
Frank is survived by a son, Gregg Dagostino; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Margie Dagostino; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the family lot at Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019