GREENLAND - Frank E. White, 92, of Greenland died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at home after a period failing health. He was born in Portsmouth on April 14, 1928 the son of James E and Mabel (Willams) White.



Anxious to serve, Frank joined the Army on his 17th birthday not anticipating WW II would end in four months. He served in the 25" Infantry Division in Occupied Japan and continued service in the 76th Army Reserves retiring as a 1SG in 1971 to care for his ill wife. Later he served in the N.H. National Guard until retirement age in 1988.



A self employed builder/contractor Frank built many of the homes we drive by daily in the Seacoast including his own on Newington Road. He was also pleased and proud to be involved with the beginning of Strawbery Banke first enclosing the area, building the boat house, reassembling the blacksmith shop piece by piece when it was brought back from storage and working on restoration of the Walsh house.



As an active member and past president of the Portsmouth JayCees Frank became involved in a wide variety of community organizations including the Kiwanis, Salvation Amy and VFW. He served on the Board of Directors of the Area Homemakers and is a founding member of United Way of the Greater Seacoast and was always ready to help a friend in need.



A long time member of Greenland Community Church, Frank served several terms on the Board of Deacons and the Board of Directors and provided maintenance repairs including remodeling the front of the sanctuary.



He is a 50 year member of St Andrew's Masonic Lodge No. 56 F&AM in Portsmouth. He contributed 5000 hours as a volunteer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Other memberships Frank supported are the Frank E Boomer American Legion Post, Great Bay Stewards, Weeks Brick House and Gardens and the Friends of the Weeks Public Library.



Frank was predeceased by his parents, a brother Earl J. White and his first wife Barbara (Pope) White.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years Carolyn (Kate) Weeks White, brother-in-law James Pope of Eliot, sister-in-law Cynthia Weeks Smith, three nephews, Allen Smith (Liz) and Steven Smith of Greenland and Dr. Paul Smith DVM of Waterville, Maine, eight grandnieces and nephews and a great grand nephew.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a masonic service to begin the visitation at 12 noon, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A graveside service to follow at Newington Cemetery, Nimble Hill Road, Newington at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials in Frank's name may be sent to Cornerstone VNA, 172 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867, Greenland Community Church PO Box 128, Greenland or the Weeks Public Library, 36 Post Road, Greenland, NH 03840. All those attending will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.



