WHEELING, W. Va. - Frank Edward Thalman Jr., 73, of Wheeling, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born April 22, 1946, in Wheeling, W. Va., the son of the late Frank Edward Thalman, Sr. and Frances Ann Stabb Thalman.
Frank was a graduate of Wheeling Central High, class of 1964, and then attended WLSC from 1964-1967. He was co-owner of Warwood Armature and Warco Sales, where he was Vice President of sales for 47 years. He sold electric motor repair services to the steel and coal industries.
Frank was a Catholic by faith, a member of the Wheeling Country Club, the Gyro club of Wheeling, the Saints and Sinners of Wheeling, the Investments Club of Wheeling, and the Elks of Wellsburg, W. Va., and Naples, Fla.
He is survived by his loving companion and life partner of 22 years, Mary Fran Kowalo, of Wellsburg, W. Va.; children, Marisa (Dave) Caputo, of Akron, Ohio, and their children Carter and Charlie Caputo; Brandon Thalman, of Fredericksburg, Va., and his son, Benjamin Thalman; Shanyn (Steve) Augustine, of Warrenton, Va., and their children Ashlyn and Zachary Augustine; Kristin Kowalo (Brian) Weakland, of Corapolis, Pa., and their children Brock and Ty Weakland; Kylee Kowalo (Vince) Bologna, of Weirton, W. Va., and their children, Olivia Morris and Luca Bologna; and his sisters, Karen (Gene) Secher, of Mill Valley, California, and Joanne (Gene) Niedzielski, of Exeter, N.H.
Frank enjoyed life to the fullest. His most cherished moments were those times surrounded by family, friends, laughter, and love. Frank was a devoted companion, father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and party maker. Frank was well known for his keen wit, great sense of humor and ability to make all feel welcome and treasured. He touched the lives of many with his gracious generosity, spectacular food, enduring gestures and passion for life. This time of year you could be assured to find Frank delivering hams and a smile to loyal customers and adored friends and family. Giving life, love and happiness to all he encountered was his precious gift. Frank loved to love. He carried the heart of his LOVE in HIS heart. In good times and bad, through sickness and in health Frank carried the heart of Mary Fran till death did they both part. Frank Thalman will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who knew him.
SERVICES: Friends were received Saturday, December 7, 2019, and again on Sunday, December 8, 2019, followed by a wake service, at the Kepner Funeral Home, 900 National Rd., Wheeling, WV (304-232-2732). Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1225 National Rd,, Wheeling, W. Va., with the Reverend Carlos Melocoton as Celebrant. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the -Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Personal condolences may be made to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019