EXETER - Frank Michael Graham, 91 years old, died on Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was born March 19, 1928 in Laconia, N.H. and was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire. He was married to Lorraine Baker (deceased in 2017) for 63 years. He resided in Nashua, N.H., Durham, N.H. and the Riverwoods Retirement Community in Exeter.
He worked at the Andover Companies for 28 years as the District Manager for New Hampshire and Vermont.
He leaves his children and spouses, Jeff and Diane Graham of Franconia, N.H., Lynn and Michael Marsh, of York Harbor, Maine and John and Susan Graham of Shrewsbury, Mass.
SERVICES: Memorial services will be held at St. Michael's Church in Exeter, N.H. on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. with a later burial in Laconia.
Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019