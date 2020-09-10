EPPING - Frank M. Roberts, 83, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1937 in Wakefield, Mass., the son of the late Clarence and Mary (McManuis) Roberts.
Frank grew up in Lynn, Mass., and formerly resided on Plum Island in Newburyport, Mass., for 42 years before moving to Epping 15 years ago. He also spent time in the summer at his camp at Totem Pole Park in Freedom, N.H.
Frank worked as a machinist for over 40 years for Burr Industries in Danvers, Mass. He had many interests including motorcycles, antique cars, snowmobiling, and boating. He also greatly enjoyed taking long walks on Plum Island, but most of all, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy (Rohner) Roberts of Epping, N.H.; his children, Sharon Abbott and her husband Bruce, Peter Roberts, Robin VanAmburgh and her husband Don, Kim MacLeod and her husband Todd, Wendy York and her husband Don, Bonnie Hutchings and her husband Matt, and William Roberts; his grandchildren, Joshua and Paige Abbott, Donald and Jacob VanAmburgh, Grace Hilliard, Stephanie Bradbury, Kayla, Ashley, and Erika MacLeod, Emily York, Colby, Kate, Chris, Adam, and Tyler Hutchings, and Will Roberts; many great-grandchildren; his sister Estelle Crowell; and his brothers Fred Roberts and David Roberts and his wife Debbie.
He was predeceased by his sister Ruth Young and his brother Rex Roberts and his wife Ada.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. is assisting the family. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
.