HAMPTON – Frank McEachern, Jr., 98, of Hampton, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Cornerstone in Hampton. He was born in Gloucester, Mass. April 23, 1921 a son of the late Frank and Clara (Furlong) McEachern.
Frank was raised in Rockport, Mass. and attended Rockport schools. He was a veteran of WW II serving with the U.S. Navy as a pilot in the Atlantic and Pacific where he was promoted to Lieutenant. He served as regional sales manager for Nabisco Foods for 35 years retiring in 1985.
He moved to Hampton in the late 90s coming from Danvers, Mass. where he had resided for 38 years and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church. He was a member and past director of the Massachusetts Restaurant, Grocery Managers of New England, New England Confectionary and MA Vending Associations.
Having been brought up in Rockport, where his father was general manager at the Rockport Country Club, Frank became a life-long golfer and later in life was a member of Old Newbury Golf Club, Newbury, Mass.
He shared 63 years of marriage with his wife Rose (Callahan) McEachern.
In addition to his wife he leaves his daughter, Susan Schwartz and her husband Mark of Hampton and his grandson Sean McEachern.
He was predeceased by his brother 1st Lt. Donald McEachern, a tank commander killed in action in the Battle of the Bulge during WW II and by his sister Florence Santos. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
SERVICES: Services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Donations may be made to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, Pease Greeters PO Box 22311, Portsmouth, NH 03802-2311 or End 68 Hours of Hunger, PO Box 676, Somersworth, NH 03878.
