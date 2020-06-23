Frank "Frankie" Moulton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK, Maine - Frank "Frankie" Moulton died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank J. Moulton Sr. and Mary C. (Mahoney) Moulton. He was born in York Harbor hospital on May 4, 1948; he was a true native of York and resided in York his whole life.

Graduated from York High School Class of 1966, went into the Army in 1968. He was a member of many area organizations over the years.

He worked for numerous Construction Companies, and other businesses in the area, finally retiring after many years from Eldredge Lumber & Hardware. Not wanting to stop working he worked part time with Carr Construction up to his final days.

Frankie was a quiet man, would help anyone if he could and was well liked by many. He was a special friend and cousin to Kathy (Matthews) Butler and her family. They all had many fun times together and grew beautiful gardens at Frankie's home.

Frankie's life companion and true friend was Deborah (Armstrong) Jones, he was very fond of her and her family. They did many dinners, parties and holidays together. They were very dear to him for many years.

Frankie enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on rides Down East. He liked being alone and working on his tractors. One of his hobbies was mowing the fields so he could feed the deer and birds. He would sit for hours watching the deer in the fields.

He leaves behind his brother William Prince and his wife Adelaide and nephew Troy and his family; his sister Rosemarie Grant and her husband Edward, two nephews Jon and Michael Sinclair and their wives and children; many cousins and their families. He will be truly missed by everyone.

If you knew Frankie, you knew his story and you will know that wherever he is right now the temperature has changed and will never be the same. Be at peace now my dear brother.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved