YORK, Maine - Frank "Frankie" Moulton died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank J. Moulton Sr. and Mary C. (Mahoney) Moulton. He was born in York Harbor hospital on May 4, 1948; he was a true native of York and resided in York his whole life.
Graduated from York High School Class of 1966, went into the Army in 1968. He was a member of many area organizations over the years.
He worked for numerous Construction Companies, and other businesses in the area, finally retiring after many years from Eldredge Lumber & Hardware. Not wanting to stop working he worked part time with Carr Construction up to his final days.
Frankie was a quiet man, would help anyone if he could and was well liked by many. He was a special friend and cousin to Kathy (Matthews) Butler and her family. They all had many fun times together and grew beautiful gardens at Frankie's home.
Frankie's life companion and true friend was Deborah (Armstrong) Jones, he was very fond of her and her family. They did many dinners, parties and holidays together. They were very dear to him for many years.
Frankie enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on rides Down East. He liked being alone and working on his tractors. One of his hobbies was mowing the fields so he could feed the deer and birds. He would sit for hours watching the deer in the fields.
He leaves behind his brother William Prince and his wife Adelaide and nephew Troy and his family; his sister Rosemarie Grant and her husband Edward, two nephews Jon and Michael Sinclair and their wives and children; many cousins and their families. He will be truly missed by everyone.
If you knew Frankie, you knew his story and you will know that wherever he is right now the temperature has changed and will never be the same. Be at peace now my dear brother.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Graduated from York High School Class of 1966, went into the Army in 1968. He was a member of many area organizations over the years.
He worked for numerous Construction Companies, and other businesses in the area, finally retiring after many years from Eldredge Lumber & Hardware. Not wanting to stop working he worked part time with Carr Construction up to his final days.
Frankie was a quiet man, would help anyone if he could and was well liked by many. He was a special friend and cousin to Kathy (Matthews) Butler and her family. They all had many fun times together and grew beautiful gardens at Frankie's home.
Frankie's life companion and true friend was Deborah (Armstrong) Jones, he was very fond of her and her family. They did many dinners, parties and holidays together. They were very dear to him for many years.
Frankie enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on rides Down East. He liked being alone and working on his tractors. One of his hobbies was mowing the fields so he could feed the deer and birds. He would sit for hours watching the deer in the fields.
He leaves behind his brother William Prince and his wife Adelaide and nephew Troy and his family; his sister Rosemarie Grant and her husband Edward, two nephews Jon and Michael Sinclair and their wives and children; many cousins and their families. He will be truly missed by everyone.
If you knew Frankie, you knew his story and you will know that wherever he is right now the temperature has changed and will never be the same. Be at peace now my dear brother.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.