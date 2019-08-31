Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Frank R. Walton IV

Frank R. Walton IV Obituary
EXETER – Frank R. Walton, IV, 30, of Salem, Mass., formerly of Exeter, died unexpectedly at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Mass. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

He was born in Portsmouth, Jan. 20, 1989 a son of Frank R. Walton, III of Hampton and the late Karen (McQue) Walton.

In addition to his father he leaves his brother Edward and sister Danielle Walton, his paternal grandmother Donna Walton, his maternal grandparents Edward and Jean McQue, his aunts Melinda Stanley and her husband James who he always referred to as Unc, Noreen McQue, his uncle Michael Walton, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Frank R. Walton, Jr. and his aunts Robin McIlveen and Alison Welch.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. A reception will follow at the Raymond E. Walton American Legion Post 70 in Seabrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Frank's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
