Fred King was a legend on the radio in the Springfield Massachusetts market. I really enjoyed listening to him on WHYN AM 560, WRCH FM 100.5 and WARE AM 1250. When he was on WARE, I won $100 on one of the contests that was held by the station. I had the chance to meet him in 2004 at the Springfield RV Camping & Outdoor Show when WARE did their live broadcast. The Springfield Massachusetts radio market will not be the same without Fred King. May he Rest In Peace!

Mike DiMauro

Acquaintance