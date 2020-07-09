1946 to 2020
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Longtime popular radio and television personality Fred King passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick P. King Sr. and Helen McGovern King both Boston natives and by his grandparents Police Captain Patrick King, the founder of the King Kottage in Kennebunkport, Maine - site of many happy family gatherings. Three of Fred's four grandparents were born in the Republic of Ireland: Patrick of County Cavan, James McGovern of County Longford and Helen Flannery of County Mayo. Fred's paternal grandmother, Bridget O'Brien was born in Charlestown, Mass.
Fred was a member of the Holyoke St. Patrick's committee leading the parade as town crier for many years, then as part of the broadcast team. Fred was chosen for the O'Connell Award in 2004 for his contributions to the success of the parade.
Fred broadcast for 45 years on stations in Springfield, Mass. and Hartford, Conn. He entertained and informed on WHYN AM 560 in Springfield for a total of 18 years, on Lite 100.5 WRCH Hartford's number one station for 11 years, WWLP-TV Channel 22 in Springfield for 11 years as an on camera anchor reporter and Sports Director, plus WDRC in Hartford and WHMP, WARE and WMAS.
Fred was a world traveler visiting London, Paris, Dublin, Munich and Zurich. He hosted cruises to Bermuda, Key West, St. John, St. Thomas, Cozumel, and others. He honeymooned on St. Martin and St. Barth's.
Fred broadcast from the NBC studios in London when Tim Mayotte of Springfield made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. He traveled to Florida for 14 years to report on Red Sox Spring training.
He enjoyed hosting family and friends at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine at Goose Rocks Beach. He raised thousands of dollars for charity with his annual golf tournaments at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.
What was the greatest compliment he ever received? Fred said it was the lady who came up to him and said "My husband is dying of cancer, he knows it and is depressed but for four hours a day he forgets about it and smiles listening to you guys."
Fred leaves two sisters Ellenmarie Evins and her husband Vic of New Jersey and Jane King and her husband Michael Nacey of Boston. He is also survived by his nephew Mark Evins and his wife Ronnie, his nieces Kris Evins and her husband Paul McDevitt, Nicole Evins and her husband Jeremy Gault and Caroline Hedges and her husband Kris. He also leaves great nephews Zachary McDevitt of New Jersey, Bailey Hedges and Anderson Hedges of Bermuda and great nieces Ryleigh McDevitt and Charlotte Evins Gault of New Jersey. He was predeceased by his brother, Greg King of Boston. Supron Phasang, his sister-in-law also survives.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory can be made to the Big Brother Association of Hampden County - 83 Maple Street, Suite 201, Springfield MA 01105 – www.bigbrothers-sisters.org
or to the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust – 57 Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport ME 04046 – www.kporttrust.org
.
Arrangements by the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, Northampton St, Holyoke MA
A Memorial Mass and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.