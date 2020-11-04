ELIOT, Maine – Fred L. Merrill, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after a two-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 2, 1943 in Nashua, N.H., the son of the late Fred E. and Mildreth V. (Donnell) Merrill and moved to Kittery Point, Maine in 1944 where he lived until he moved to Eliot to raise his family.
He attended Kittery schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February of 1961, served in the Cuban Missel Crisis and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for several years until his retirement in July of 1993. After his retirement he began his own construction business, Merrill Home Improvement, which he operated until the summer of 2018.
He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, time spent with his family and friends, western movies and traveling to Florida after his retirement.
He leaves his wife of 55 years, Gloria D. (Chick) Merrill; one daughter, Michelle R. (Merrill) Matthews and her husband Christopher A. Matthews of South Berwick, Maine; two sons, Fred L. Merrill, Jr. of Delray Beach, Florida and Shawn L. Merrill and his wife Bobbie (Miller) Merrill of Waxhaw, N.C.; six grandchildren Trevor, Taylor, Wesley, Ashley, Devin and Cody; three great-grandchildren Brady, Logan and Ezra; one sister Louise Holt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his biological mother Dorothy Morton and sister Gloria Snell.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Portsmouth Oncology and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care.
SERVICES: Burial with military honors will be private in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Fred L. Merrill, Sr. to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
. Care for the Merrill family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.