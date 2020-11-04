1/2
Fred L. Merrill Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIOT, Maine – Fred L. Merrill, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after a two-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 2, 1943 in Nashua, N.H., the son of the late Fred E. and Mildreth V. (Donnell) Merrill and moved to Kittery Point, Maine in 1944 where he lived until he moved to Eliot to raise his family.

He attended Kittery schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February of 1961, served in the Cuban Missel Crisis and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for several years until his retirement in July of 1993. After his retirement he began his own construction business, Merrill Home Improvement, which he operated until the summer of 2018.

He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, time spent with his family and friends, western movies and traveling to Florida after his retirement.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, Gloria D. (Chick) Merrill; one daughter, Michelle R. (Merrill) Matthews and her husband Christopher A. Matthews of South Berwick, Maine; two sons, Fred L. Merrill, Jr. of Delray Beach, Florida and Shawn L. Merrill and his wife Bobbie (Miller) Merrill of Waxhaw, N.C.; six grandchildren Trevor, Taylor, Wesley, Ashley, Devin and Cody; three great-grandchildren Brady, Logan and Ezra; one sister Louise Holt; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his biological mother Dorothy Morton and sister Gloria Snell.

Thank you to the nurses and staff at Portsmouth Oncology and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care.

SERVICES: Burial with military honors will be private in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Fred L. Merrill, Sr. to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Care for the Merrill family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.


Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home
125 Old Post Road
Kittery, ME 03904
(603) 692-2160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved