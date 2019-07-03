Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Portsmouth, NH
Frederick Arnold Pettigrew


1938 - 2019
Frederick Arnold Pettigrew Obituary
TILTON - In remembrance of Frederick Arnold Pettigrew, 80, of Tilton, and formerly of Dover and Nottingham, born November 21, 1938 and deceased December 4, 2018.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held July 20 at the United Methodist Church in Portsmouth starting at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Portsmouth Yacht Club. The family cordially invites you to join them in sharing thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Fred. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019
