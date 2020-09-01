YORK, Maine - Frederick C. Souza Jr. passed away Saturday, August 26, 2020. Fred was born November 25, 1942 and raised in Ipswich, Mass, then retired to Maine. Recently Fred could be seen in downtown York riding his scooter and chatting with anyone that would listen.
Fred was a good man with many proud accomplishments. He was proud of his Miꞌkmaq and Portuguese Heritage and of his service in the Navy as a Deep Sea Hard Hat Diver. He was a dedicated Ham and CB operator.
Most of all he was proud husband to his bride of 58 Years, Margaret (Juenemann), and proud father to his three daughters, Yvonne, Dianne and Ruth-Anne. He was proud grandfather to his six grandchildren; Lukas, Steven, Alexander, Katrina, Courtney, and Paul and great-grandfather to two, Raiden Lukas and Logan. He was a brother, an uncle, a friend. All his friends and family will remember his cheerful disposition and smiling face.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.
Memorial Contributions may be made to VA Maine Healthcare System, Checks mailed to: Voluntary Service, Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta ME, 04330, Building 205, 3rd Floor or online at https://www.maine.va.gov/giving/index.asp
. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.