CENTER CONWAY - Frederick Emery "Getch" Getchell, 100, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Ossipee, N.H. Born November 15, 1919 in Caswell Plantation, Aroostook County, Maine. Eldest son of Emery and Tina (Finnemore) Getchell. Frederick prized his family and their pioneering history. He was a direct descendant of 1635 immigrant Samuel Getchell; and of Maj. Dennis Getchell, Revolutionary militia officer and scout on the 1775 March to Quebec.
Frederick was raised in Limestone, Maine graduating Limestone HS 1937. After "Depression Work" in Connecticut, he rejoined his father and brothers, potato farming in Aroostook. During World War II, he served in the Pacific with the 3rd Marines, including Bougainville and Guadalcanal. His USMC service was completed as a guard at Portsmouth Prison. From then on he was known to all as Getch, his Marine nickname.
Getch married Amy Elizabeth "Betty" Paterson of Portsmouth, N.H., in 1945, and joined her father's business, later known as Paterson & Getchell, from which he retired in 1984. It was a prosperous enterprise including painting contracting, a related retail business, and real estate investment. Getch and Betty raised two sons in Portsmouth, and were active in countless local organizations. In 1971, they moved to nearby Eliot, Maine. He cherished being surrounded by nature. Getch was happiest working in the woods and gardens at home and at his oceanfront cabin in Gouldsboro, Maine; and hiking with son Paul.
Betty passed away in 1988. He remarried in 1990, to Rev. Charlotte (Watson) Clark. They moved to Florida, fully enjoying 25 years there, with summers in N.H. and Maine. During his years with Charlotte, Getch developed his quiet lifelong faith into vigorous evangelical church membership.
Charlotte passed in 2016 and Getch moved home, to reside with Paul and Anne in Center Conway, N.H. White Mountains winters were tough after his Florida years; but "come spring" he still treasured the joys of God in Nature at every chance, a thoroughly serene man.
Survivors: sons Gary (Mariko Yamasaki) Lebanon, Maine; and Paul (Anne) Conway, N.H.; grandchildren, Joshua Getchell (Monica), Katherine Getchell Angis (Neil), Christopher Getchell (Jamie), and Samuel Getchell: great-grandchildren, Madeline, Annabelle, Clara, Ryan and Finley; stepdaughter Rachel Gertloff and family. Predeceased by wives Betty and Charlotte, and his two younger brothers Perry and Garth.
The family extends deep gratitude from Getch to his longtime aide, Tammy Wood and to the caring staff at MVC.
SERVICES: Interment is planned for spring, in the family plot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Eliot, Maine. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019