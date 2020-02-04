|
|
YORK, Maine - Frederick J. Migneault, 95, of Long Beach Avenue and formerly of Nashua, N.H., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born November 5, 1924 in Nashua, N.H., a son of the late Paul and Exhilda (Normand) Migneault.
He worked for Nashua Corporation for 38 years. He was a former Cub Scout Leader and had played baseball for seven years with International Paper Box Company. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and spending time at the beach. His wife Lorraine T. (Rajotte) Migneault died in October 2015.
A long-time resident of Nashua, N.H., Fred and Lorraine moved to York in 2004. Fred loved living at the beach -taking long walks, hosting family and friend reunions and enjoying the ocean views from the sunroom, taking breaks only to watch General Hospital. Fred was a devoted family man who looked forward to spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He leaves a son David P. Migneault of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter Deborah R. Migneault of York, Maine; two grandchildren Eric Migneault of Nashua, N.H. and Keith Migneault and his wife Heather of Fort Worth, Texas; three great-grandchildren Avery Rose, Grayson Frederick and Beau Brooks of Fort Worth, Texas; a sister Theresa McCue of New Hyde Park, N.Y.; a sister-in-law Theresa Duffina of Nashua, N.H., several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. A special thanks to the Cassidy Family for all their help and support.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 8, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to , or a Children's organization of your choice. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020