PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Frederick John Pridham, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Inn of Deerfield, assisted living facility in Deerfield, N.H. He passed away peacefully following a period of failing health.
Frederick was born on June 26, 1931 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Gordon and Niola (Noyes) Pridham.
After graduating Portsmouth High School in 1949, Frederick honorably served in the U.S. Navy. He then entered the construction industry. He was a proud lifetime member of Ironworkers Local 7. When he retired in 1999 he had never missed a day's work.
He is survived by two children, Michael Pridham (Jane), and Kim Dain; his grandchildren, Jaime (Steve) Pridham, Harlee (John) Tuttle, Shannon (Nic) Swartz, John (Thalia) Dain, and Meghan (Earl) Heathcock and his great grandchildren, Riley, Hattie, Griffin and Freya.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Moran), daughter, Denise Griffin and grandson, Jason Pridham.
Fred especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He attended a multitude of school concerts, dance recitals and sporting events for each generation of children. When not spending time with his family, Fred enjoyed traveling the roads of Northern New England with music blaring. He was an avid Boston sports fan. He enjoyed music, reading, and gardening.
The family thanks the staff at the Inn of Deerfield for their care and lovingkindness throughout Frederick's last years with Alzheimer's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Inn at Deerfield, PO Box 87, Deerfield, NH 03037
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, Alfred, Maine. Following the service, you are invited to visit with Fred's family and enjoy refreshments until 1:30 p.m. Committal Prayers with military honors will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Oceanside Cemetery in New Castle, New Hampshire.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019