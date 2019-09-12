|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Fremont Overon Matthews, Sr., 92, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Varney Crossing with his family at his side after a long decline of health. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Varney Crossing for all the care given to Fremont while under their care.
Fremont was born April 19, 1927, son of Harold and Mary (Overon) Matthews. He was one of seven siblings all born in Cape Neddick.
He served in World War II in the Seabees as an instructor. Upon being discharge he continued on in the field of auto mechanics, working for several local garages and for the Maine State Police as an auto mechanic for 25 years, retiring when he was age 55. He also ran his own garage during that time and, after he retired, ran his business until he retired at age 85.
He was a proud member of both the V.F.W. Post 6977 and the American Legion in York. Fremont was known for his sense of humor and quick funny responses.
He is predeceased by wife Martha (Beckert) Matthews, the love of his life, his parents, brothers Fred, Roger, Harold Jr., and William Matthews.
He is survived by his daughter Katherine Matthews Butler of Cape Neddick; son Fremont O. Matthews Jr. and his wife Dawn of Naples, Florida; his brother Gerald Matthews of Florida and Fremont's twin sister Ave Matthews of Calif.; grandchildren Janet Anderson and partner Donny Engel of South Berwick, Chris Anderson and wife Cybill of Cape Neddick, Michael Matthews and wife Julie of Kittery, Brian Matthews and wife Melissa of Kittery Point; his great-grandchildren Travis, CJ, Olivia, Paige, Samuel, Aiden, Noah, Kaitlyn and Isabella.
SERVICES: A graveside service with be held at the First Parish Cemetery in York on September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to say their final goodbye to Fremont and any fond memories they wish to share.
In lieu of flowers, we please ask you to donate to the V.F.W Boardman-Ellis Post 6977, P.O. Box 201, York Beach, ME 03910 or the York Food Pantry, P.O. Box 180, York, ME 03909. These were two of Fremont's favorite charitable Organizations. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.directcremationofmaine.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019