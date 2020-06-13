NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Frieda Barbara Schenker, 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Newport News, Va. She previously lived in Cranford, N.J. for over 50 years and Kittery, Maine for over 13 years. Frieda was a housewife and seamstress. She was of the Episcopalian faith and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Henry Schenker, Sr. and her son, Edward Henry Schenker, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Eric L. Schenker (Rebecca) of Cranford, N.J., and Frederick K. Schenker (Lisa) of Rahway, N.J.; three daughters, Linda L. Scharff (Al) of Newport News, Va., Janice C. Schenker of Kittery, Maine, and Lisa A. Lane (Brian) of York, Maine; 14 grandchildren, Malia, Karianne, Lianna, Dylan, Austin, Hana, Ian, Jasemin, Ahmet, Craig, Leyla, Natalie, Eric, and Anna; and three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Leilani, Giada and Henrietta (to be born in July).
SERVICES: The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Anglican Catholic Church, 215 Main Street, Newport News, with a Requiem Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Father Thomas L. Crowder will officiate. Interment will be held on Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, N.J.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point, Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. www.peninsulafuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.