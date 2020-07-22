ELIOT, Maine - G. Clayton Hinds, Jr., 95, went home to be with his lord on Monday, July 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irva, and beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter Susan Soule-Hinds, son John Hinds, grandchildren Lindsay Pacheco (Rich) and Andrew Shwartz-Hinds (Sarina) and great-grandchildren Dana Pacheco, Anthony Pacheco, Miriam Pacheco and Lydia Pacheco. He is survived by loving brother and sisters Ronnie Hinds and his wife Charlotte, and Betty Simpson (Paul) and Helen and Timmons (Rod).
Born in Portland Maine, he moved to Eliot Maine as he entered high school moving just down the street from the girl that would become the love of his life. After completing high school, he entered the US Navy and served his time on PT boats and destroyers. Upon separation from the Navy he went to Oklahoma for training as an aircraft mechanic. However, after completing his training and prior to beginning that career he returned home to help his family and began a 35 year career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He started his career as a sheet metal worker and his final position was as a Reactor Plant Supervisor. On October 16, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Irva Lawson (Hinds). He served as an Eliot selectman many years and served on the board of the Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Additionally, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He and Irva built a summer house on Mousam Lake where he loved to spend his summers with family and friends. Every summer he would move the family up to the lake and commute to and from work from June through August. On weekends he would often go out fishing early in the morning before the lake became busy with everyone else.
He was an avid hunter, often hunting with his son, brother in-law Clint Phinney, and nephew Wesley Phinney in the woods around Mousam Lake. Additionally, for many years he would journey up to northern Maine to hunt for a week with several of his friends.
After he retired, he and his wife enjoyed travelling to numerous places. They took several cruises one through the Panama Canal and another into the Fiords of Alaska. In addition to the cruises, they travelled to many places across the US and Hawaii, Germany, and a tour of Europe with several of their friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery Maine on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m., followed by a committal with Military Honors at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot, Maine. Care for the Hinds family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfunerahome.com
