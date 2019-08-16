Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
289 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, MA
Gabriello Gabrielli


1928 - 2019
Gabriello Gabrielli Obituary
HAMPTON - Gabriello "GG" Gabrielli, 91, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. GG was born in Strangolagalli, Italy on February 17, 1928, the son of the late Alberto and Giovannina (Vecchiarelli) Gabrielli.

GG owned and operated The Tennis Club in Hampton for many years before retiring.

He leaves his beloved wife Luz Gabrielli and his sisters, Victoria Santuci and her husband Walter and Elvira Gentile and her husband Anthony and his brother Albino Gabrielli. He also leaves his many nieces, nephews and extended family in Italy.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will be private.

Family flowers only please, but if desired, memorial donations may be to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885, online at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view GG's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019
