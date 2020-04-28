|
FERNANDINA, Fla. - Gail Ann Moulton, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Dover, N.H., the daughter of Richard Carr and Irene (Carr) Young, she attended St Mary's Academy before moving to York, Maine in 1966.
Gail graduated York High, class of 1975 and married her high school sweetheart, Tim Moulton. Tim was an outdoor enthusiast, avid fisherman and "shake the dirt out of your work boots" kind of guy while she was a Prom Queen and cheerleader who loved cruising around in her red Mustang convertible. The joining of two opposites, devoted to creating a life as one. It is impossible to talk about one without the other. They grew up, raised an amazing family and weathered the storms of life together, always together.
In 1990, Tim's work transferred him to King's Bay Naval Base in Georgia. Leaving family and friends behind, they embraced a new life on beautiful Amelia Island, Fla. Gail focused on making a new home for their young family and poured herself into raising their two children. She attended every sporting event and school function, always as their greatest cheerleader.
The very embodiment of the words, "I love being a girl", Gail was all buttons and bows, ribbons and lace. Her creative flair (and fantastic cooking!) turned every occasion into an event. For Gail and Tim, trips back "home" were the highlight of the year to stay connected with family and friends, until Tim's passing in 2018. Now, they are together again.
In addition to her husband, Gail is predeceased by her father, Richard Carr, sister, Kathy (Carr) Paquette, and beloved "Papa" Bill Young.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family, son Ryan, his wife Laurie Moulton and their daughters, Katie and Samantha, of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Courtnay Moulton, fiancé Doug Greene and their son Finnley, of Amelia Island, Fla.; mother, Irene Young of Sun City, Fla.; sister, Debbie and her husband Tom Eldredge of York, Maine; in-laws Bob and Kate Moulton of York, Maine; as well as many extended family members and friends.
SERVICES: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be scheduled for a later date when it is safe to gather.
As they grieve her passing, the family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the amazing staff at Hadlow Hospice and all the nursing staff and doctors who have cared for her during this difficult time.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com. Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.
