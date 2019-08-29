|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Gail F. Clough, 79, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
Born in Exeter, N.H. on July 9, 1940, she was the daughter of Walter R. and Judy Cronshaw of Newfields, N.H. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1959. Late in life she worked as a Dietary Aide at the Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, N.H. She enjoyed gardening and loved the beach and ocean.
She leaves behind her daughter, Julie A. Geller of Portsmouth, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward Clough, her father, Walter R. Cronshaw, her mother, Judy Cronshaw, her twin brothers, Wally and Kenny Cronshaw and her daughter, Leigh A. Moulton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ovations for the Cure, 79 Main Street, Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01702.
Care of the Clough family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019