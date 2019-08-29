Home

POWERED BY

Gail F. Clough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail F. Clough Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Gail F. Clough, 79, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home after a long illness.

Born in Exeter, N.H. on July 9, 1940, she was the daughter of Walter R. and Judy Cronshaw of Newfields, N.H. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1959. Late in life she worked as a Dietary Aide at the Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, N.H. She enjoyed gardening and loved the beach and ocean.

She leaves behind her daughter, Julie A. Geller of Portsmouth, N.H.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward Clough, her father, Walter R. Cronshaw, her mother, Judy Cronshaw, her twin brothers, Wally and Kenny Cronshaw and her daughter, Leigh A. Moulton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ovations for the Cure, 79 Main Street, Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01702.

Care of the Clough family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.