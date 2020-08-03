GREENLAND - Gail Virginia MacKenzie, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home with her son Jay and granddaughter Abriana by her side. Gail was born on September 7, 1942 the daughter of Theodore and Florence (Arendt) Smith.
Gail attended Portsmouth High School graduating with the class of 1960. She also attended McIntosh College.
Gail met the love of her life, James (Jimmy) MacKenzie while working together at Pic n' Pay in Portsmouth, N.H. They eventually married in December 1964 and raised their family in Greenland, N.H. They then owned The Village Store in Greenland until its closing in 1979. Gail and Jimmy achieved their ultimate goal by opening Suds N' Soda on July 9, 1982 proudly serving the seacoast for the next 38 years. Gail was a staple of Greenland for not only her delicious homemade style food, but also for her strong work ethic. Her attention to detail was unrivaled, living by example helped in mentoring many young working adults. There was also lots of fun with several employees meeting and marrying, just as Gail and Jimmy had years before. Gail will forever be remembered for her smile, humor and quick wit.
Gail had bountiful gardens and took pride in making hearty dinners for her family. Her favorite was making breakfasts of dippy eggs and dropped eggs on toast for her grandchildren. She taught them all to dance and recite the alphabet backwards! Gail loved music. To know this, all one had to do was walk into her house, as she had it piped throughout every room. She was always singing and dancing while working both at home and at the store. She enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren's sporting events and attending live theatre with friends and family.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband James MacKenzie, sisters Barbie Daigle and Norma Curti. Her survivors include her sons, James and wife Traci of Deerfield, N.H.; Jay of Greenland, N.H.; and Jason and wife Rosemary of Epping, N.H. She is also survived by her three sisters; Jane Pinney and husband Richard "Dick" of Greenland, N.H.; Priscilla Syphers and her husband Leroy of Greenland, N.H. and Adrienne Rubino of Newmarket, N.H. In addition, Gail leaves behind six loving and devoted grandchildren Sage, Calgary, Forest, Abriana, Ciretta and Giada along with many nieces, nephews, and former daughters-in-law, Kelle and Doreen.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, August 6 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 7 at the family home; 1616 Greenland Drive, Greenland. Due to the ongoing COVID crisis, if attending the visitation and funeral service, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
and Rockingham VNA & Hospice. For Online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel.