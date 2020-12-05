LAFAYETTE, La. - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Garrett Manser, formerly of Rye, N.H. age 19, a beloved son, brother, family member, and friend unexpectedly died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Though his life was short, he touched so many hearts and will be fondly remembered forever and always.
SERVICES: We ask you to please join us for visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton to honor our beloved Garrett. CDC guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/
, an organization working to end animal cruelty, as Garrett had a love for animals like no other.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Garrett's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign his tribute wall or for directions.