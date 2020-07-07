1/2
Gary A. Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Gary A. Collins, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Gary is survived by his wife Marilyn, his brother James Kenneth (Kenny), his son and his wife James R. and Wendy, his daughters Wendy Jo, Kelli, and Julie and her husband Jay, his 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to VFW Post 5744 South Berwick, Maine.

Care of the Collins family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved