Gary A. Piecuch
1959 - 2020
EPPING - Gary A. Piecuch, 61, of Epping, died, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on August 2, 2020 at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter, from 3-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, route 27, Epping, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 a.m., attendance is limited and masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Epping.



