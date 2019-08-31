|
ELIOT, Maine - Gary E. Litsinberger, 1939 to 2019, age 80, after a courageous battle with cancer; surrounded by his loved ones, met St. Peter and entered the Kingdom of Heaven.
Born in Unionville Centre, Ohio. He attended South Broward High School and Ohio State leading up to his service in the Marines.
In his youth he was a small aircraft pilot, enjoyed parachuting and scuba diving instructing. After his marriage to Koula (Drakoulakos), Gary, ever the entrepreneur, had multiple successful business ventures, including running A & W Root Beer and followed by being the owner, builder and operator of Litsons Villas in Kittery, Maine for many years.
He is predeceased by Harold P. Litsinberger, Father; Katherine L. (Bailey) Litsinberger, Mother and survived by his brother Steve.
He is also survived by his wife, Koula; two children, daughter Lucinda, son Troy and his wife Veronica, three grandchildren, Brittany and husband Ben, Dalton, and Emily; and three great grandchildren Brayden, Liam, Aria; as well as his dog Brody.
A devoted and loving family man taken too soon. Gary was known to many and loved by all. We will love and miss you forever!
