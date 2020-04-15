|
ROCHESTER - Gary H. Hanchett, 65, of Rochester, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born November 8, 1954 in Lebanon, a son of the late Gordon and Laura Jane (Martin) Hanchett.
Gary lost his mother at a young age and was raised by his father Gordon and step mother Janet Hanchett in Portsmouth, where he was a graduate from Portsmouth High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served for a number of years before returning home and working various jobs throughout the country.
Family members include his daughters, Alyssa Hanchett and Kelly Hanchett; son Chad Hanchett; sisters, Pamela Lankford and Linda Heatlie; brother David Hanchett and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, mother and step mother, he was predeceased by his sister Brenda Hanchett Hobbs.
SERVICES: At Gary's request all services will be private. If desired the family suggest donations to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Gary's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020