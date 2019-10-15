|
BIDDEFORD, Maine - Gary Moore Given, age 69, of Biddeford, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Gary was born March 1, 1950 in Lewiston Maine a son of Madelyn Moore.
Gary was a 1968 graduate of Robert W. Traip Academy, in Kittery, Maine.
On September 12, 1970, he married Pamela (Fiandaca) Given.
He enlisted in the Navy after high school, attended Nasson College upon his discharge and worked as a Nuclear Pipefitter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard before opening the family restaurant with Pamela in 1992. Ocean Pizza, first in Camp Ellis Beach then in Old Orchard Beach was his pride accomplishment for 26 years before retiring in 2018.
Gary loved to entertain all patrons and they soon became part of the family. He was the life of the party and enjoyed sharing stories of his glory days. He was strong willed, stubborn and did things his own way, but for those that knew him best, he was a softie for his children and grandchildren and had great love for those closest to him.
Gary had many passions in life; he was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and had a love of music, especially songs by The Beatles. He would spend hours playing his favorite songs from his extensive record collection.
He is survived by his wife Pamela of Biddeford; his daughter Jocelyn Lydon and grandsons Tyler and Brady; son Brett Given and wife Chelsea and grandson Chase; daughter Kara Dubois and husband Jason and granddaughters Madeline and Emilia; his sister Kathy Guay and husband Robert and many nieces and nephews.
Gary often said he was not afraid of death as he would be met by his Mom, his brother Ron, his closest Auntie Arlene and Uncle Roland and in his own words, "I knew this was going to happen."
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view Gary's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019