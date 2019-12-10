|
HAMPTON - Genevieve M. Powers, of Hampton, N.H., formerly of Haverhill, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Genevieve was a retired Elementary School Teacher and Librarian in the Watertown School system. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court # 864.
Aunt Maura Powers and her partner James Caruso of Arlington and the late John Powers; great aunt of Martin Powers; sister of the late John L. Powers and his wife Kathleen Powers. She is survived by extended family including Ann Marie Joyce of Braintree and her longtime friend Marie Doherty of Watertown.
SERVICES: Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Bethany Healthcare Ctr., 97 Bethany Rd., Framingham, on Thursday, at 10:15 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. There will be a visiting hour prior to Mass from 9:15-10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196 Watertown, MA 02471 would be appreciated.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019