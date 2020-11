STRATHAM – Geoffrey F. Brackett, 68, of Stratham died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital.A celebration of life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Masks and social distancing are required. Private burial will be in Merrimack, N.H. Family flowers only. If desired donations may be made to the American Cancer Society