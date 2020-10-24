NEW CASTLE – George B. Almgren, Jr., 82 of New Castle, husband of Nancy (Weaver) Almgren, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1938 in South Boston, Mass., to George B. Sr and Ingeborg M. (Malmgren) Almgren.
Prior to his retirement in 2002, George was a heavy oil sales manager with Sprague Energy.
George was an active member of many organizations and associations including the Portsmouth Rotary, Portsmouth Yacht Club, New Castle Yacht Club, Propeller Club, the Mechanics Fire Society, and was a corporator at the Piscataqua Savings Bank in Portsmouth. He was also a member of St. Andrews Lodge No 56 F&AM in Portsmouth, recently receiving his 60- year membership certificate.
He loved sailing and cruising the coast of Maine on his sailboat, Sunday Punch. He also enjoyed skiing, golf, tennis and while wintering at his home in Bonita Springs, Fla., enjoyed fishing and playing shuffleboard. George was a larger than life presence in the lives of his family and friends. He was known for always being there for a friend in need. His unofficial role as New Castle greeter was often accompanied with a booming voice from high atop Pistol Point.
George was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Almgren.
Besides his wife, Nancy of 43 years, survivors include his children, Jordy Almgren (Stacey) of Woodinville, Wash., Kirsten "Kiki" Sisco (Gregory) of Midlothian, Va., Karen Zarse (Curtis) of Wolfeboro, and Kristin Clark (Josh) of Hampton; seven grandchildren, Clay and Madelyn Almgren, Jordan and Alexander Sisco, Jack Zarse and Emma and Natalie Clark; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be set for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children
– Boston. Mail to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Or https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston
.
A private interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, New Castle.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.