ELIOT, Maine - George C. Pappas, 93, of Cole Street in Eliot, died on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, following a period of failing health. Born and raised in Portsmouth, N.H., he was a son of Charles and Viola (Richards) Pappas.
He furthered his education at McIntosh Business School and served his country in the United States Navy before beginning a long career in Finance. He worked for several local companies as Chief Accountant including Clairostat, Bruno and Stillmans Boat Yard, Thompson Center Arms, Simplex, NH Department of Transportation and retired from BOC Gasses.
He is survived by his brother Arthur Pappas of Rye and sister in-law Brenda Becker and her husband Gerald of Eliot, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his loving wife Allyson (Cole) Pappas in August.
SERVICES: A combined service will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Pappas family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey Funeral Home.
