1/2
George D. Harvey III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON – George D. Harvey, III, 75, of Hampton, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home. He was born April 12, 1945 in Rockaway Beach, N.Y. a son of the late George D. and Marie E. (Kinnier) Harvey, II.

George received his Bachelor of Science degree from John J. College in New York City and his Master's degree from the graduate center at City University in New York City where he was a member of the National Honor Society in Psychology and fraternity Psi Chi.

He was veteran serving with the U.S. Army.

Mr. Harvey served in law enforcement with the New York Police Department beginning as a street cop and later in homicide investigation and retired from the psychological services division in 1982 with 14 years of service by the medical board from restricted duty status injuries.

After his retirement from the NYPD he served as an educator at Norwell, Mass. High School and later at Harbor Schools in Newbury, Mass. He has resided in Hampton since 2008 coming from Seabrook and was currently serving as lay minister of the First Congregational Unitarian Church of Hampton Falls. Prior to this he served seven years as church warden.

He leaves his former wife Frances J. Alkire of Atlantic Beach, N.Y. and his niece Elisabeth Harvey Bull of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Frank J. Harvey.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Hingham Centre Cemetery, Hingham, Mass. Friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view George's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved