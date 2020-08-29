HAMPTON – George D. Harvey, III, 75, of Hampton, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home. He was born April 12, 1945 in Rockaway Beach, N.Y. a son of the late George D. and Marie E. (Kinnier) Harvey, II.
George received his Bachelor of Science degree from John J. College in New York City and his Master's degree from the graduate center at City University in New York City where he was a member of the National Honor Society in Psychology and fraternity Psi Chi.
He was veteran serving with the U.S. Army.
Mr. Harvey served in law enforcement with the New York Police Department beginning as a street cop and later in homicide investigation and retired from the psychological services division in 1982 with 14 years of service by the medical board from restricted duty status injuries.
After his retirement from the NYPD he served as an educator at Norwell, Mass. High School and later at Harbor Schools in Newbury, Mass. He has resided in Hampton since 2008 coming from Seabrook and was currently serving as lay minister of the First Congregational Unitarian Church of Hampton Falls. Prior to this he served seven years as church warden.
He leaves his former wife Frances J. Alkire of Atlantic Beach, N.Y. and his niece Elisabeth Harvey Bull of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Frank J. Harvey.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Hingham Centre Cemetery, Hingham, Mass. Friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307.
