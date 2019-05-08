PORTSMOUTH - A light went out in Portsmouth this fine spring day. George E. "Guppie" Stone died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born October 25, 1931 in York Village, Maine the son of the late, Clifford and Winifred (Donnell) Stone.



He loved to gamble on anything, especially the ponies at Saratoga, Gulf Stream or the Simulcast at Seabrook. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan since he was 15 and they played the Red Sox in the World Series. Since nobody would bet against the Red Sox, he bet every cent that he had on the Cardinals and he won about $3.00. He followed Wayne Gretzky, Albert Pojols and Kobe Bryant.



George was a Union Man, retiring from Local 976 and continuing his membership until he reached his 50year mark. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He was a 40 year member of the American Legion Post 6. He never missed a day visiting the legion either locally or in Florida.



He is survived by his spouse, Beverly (Davis) Stone of Portsmouth; his sons Frank Stone of Tombstone, Ariz.; Kimball Patridge of Belton, Mo., Domenico Benitez of Corpus Christi, Texas; his sister, Dorothy Hanson of Portsmouth, N.H.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three nephews also survive him.



He was predeceased by his wife, Cecile (Corbin) Stone, his sister, Theresa O'Brien of Conn., and his brother, Kenneth Stone of Portsmouth.



George will be greatly missed by his friends and family in Portsmouth and in Florida, especially the "Lil Pissa".



SERVICES: There are no visiting hours. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Frank E. Booma Post 6 American Legion, 96 Islington St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Services are entrusted to J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.



In-lieu of flowers, have yourself a beer and hug your loved ones. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.