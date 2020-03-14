|
|
HAMPTON - George F. Royal, Jr., 86, of Hampton, passed away at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. He was born in Arlington, Mass., Sept. 23, 1933, to the late George F. and Marion (Cochrane) Royal Sr.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Airborne 82nd Division. Mr. Royal was a retired physical education teacher, football and ice hockey coach in Burlington and Amesbury, Mass. and also coached ice hockey in Amesbury, Hampton and Rochester. He was a member of the American Legion Post #140 in Clinton, Ind. and the B.P.O.E. Lodge in Portsmouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Norman Royal; and a granddaughter, Mareah Dawn Royal.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Shepard Royal of Hampton, children, George F. "Rick" Royal, III (Donna J.) of Clinton, Ind., Julie A. Royal Robinson, Patricia E Royal (Eddee Williams) all of Bolingbrook, Ill., and Eric R. Royal (Robin Farwell) of Madbury, N.H.; grandchildren, Eli Royal, Payton Robinson, Sophia Royal, Grace Royal, Aimee Todd, Matt McKown (Elizabeth), Kirrsten Todd, Imani Williams-Droogan, and Terrence Williams-Droogan; and great-grandchildren, Maleigha Todd, Mattea Smith, Amyiah Todd, Zee Royal, Chloe McKown, and Makayla Garcia.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to an animal shelter or the .
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view George's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020