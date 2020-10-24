HAMPTON – George F. Royal, Jr., 86, of Hampton, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
