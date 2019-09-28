|
ELIOT, Maine - George Foye, 75, of Eliot, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 after a brief illness.
George was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Oct. 29, 1943, growing up in Kittery, Maine. He attended Kittery Schools, moving to Eliot when he married. A lifelong lobsterman/fishermen from Cedar Island, Isles of Shoals, he had a profound love for the Islands and ocean as his father did. He was a true Islander, strong willed and hard working. His oldest grandson continues the family tradition of lobstering with the yellow and black lobster buoys.
He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the American Legion in Dover. During the winters he enjoyed plowing snow at Pease Airforce base.
George was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Mary (Makarchuk) Foye and brother Edward Foye.
George is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane (McLane) Foye, son Edward Foye and wife Samantha of Eliot, daughter Michelle Foye of Eliot, his brother Robert and wife Diana Foye of Eliot. George had four grandchildren; Raegan, Larsen, Owen Foye, and Rebecca LeBlanc, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, his legion family and the Kittery men down on the waterfront. At his request, there will be no services. Go have some local lobsters in his honor.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019