George Harvey Fogg
SEABROOK - George Harvey Fogg, of Seabrook, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was the youngest son of Austin and Margaret Fogg, born in Exeter, N.H. on November 10, 1952.

George was a "Gifted" Master Mechanic, Machinist and Innovator working on boats, engines and machinery alongside his brothers Bo and Paul. He was a very talented individual and a soft-spoken man, much like his father. He inspired and mentored many. George was an avid fisherman of blue-fin tuna and Lobster. He enjoyed auto and snowmobile racing and most of all riding his beloved Harley.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Fogg Mestretta and son George H. Fogg, Jr.

He leaves behind siblings Paula Fowler, Austin (Bo) and Kathy Fogg, Margaret Helms and Paul and Karen Couture. He also leaves behind his children Jenna Fogg and Ryan Fogg; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his cousins, nieces and nephews, he leaves the love of his life Teresa Gago and family. George will forever be missed by his family and friends.

SERVICES: Please join us for a graveside service to be held at Wildwood Cemetery, South Main Street, Seabrook, N.H., on September 19, at 3 p.m. Due to Covid-19 masks and distancing will be mandatory.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Wildwood Cemetery
