EXETER - George L. St. Amour, 89, of Exeter died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, Front Street in Exeter Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Osteo Genesis Imperfecta Foundation.
Complete obituary to follow in next edition.
