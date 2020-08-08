EXETER - George L. St. Amour, 89, of Exeter died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, Front Street in Exeter Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Osteo Genesis Imperfecta Foundation.



Complete obituary to follow in next edition.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store